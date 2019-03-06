Volunteers enjoy stints at Santa Clarita Grocery

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Penni Perrault

Volunteer

Why is it so much fun volunteering at Santa Clarita Grocery, a local nonprofit that supports local citizens in need of groceries? This question was asked of some of the volunteers (of all ages, including retirees, students, etc.), who were helping the many families who come to shop on a recent Saturday. The volunteers were eager to answer that question:



Jerry Izu, a local physician, said it is nice to have the opportunity to help those who need it. He donates formula for those moms who need it. “I would encourage people to come and volunteer. There is a big need in our community. It’s great we have resources from our local grocery stores.”



His son, Brandis, was a first-time helper and he said: “I like helping people carry groceries and putting them in their car. I would like to come again.”



Jim Kendall has been helping families shop for 10 years. “I help people check out. I bag the groceries and then bring the bags out for them. It is great work, and very important.”



It was Brienna Scott’s first time, too. A student at West Ranch High School, she said: “It is a great opportunity — anyone can come and help. It is a great help to families. I have also helped at Children’s Hunger Fund. I love seeing how this affects lives in a positive way.”



Stephanie Smith, a long-time volunteer, said: “The environment here is excellent for developing leadership skills whether you are an adult or child. It is so positive and rewarding. When people come to shop, their faces are sometimes sad. But by the time they leave I see a change come over them in their face and in their heart. They are filled with joy.”



One volunteer summed it up: “We validate the people as worthy and dignified human beings.”



Santa Clarita Grocery is a local nonprofit that provides groceries for people and families in need.



Santa Clarita Grocery is located at 21176 Centre Point Parkway, Suite 300, Santa Clarita, 91350. For more information call 661-425-7575. Shopping hours are Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m.