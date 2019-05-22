Bob Kellar: Remembering those we’ve lost this Memorial Day

As you walk through Veterans Historical Plaza in Newhall, it is easy to be filled with a great sense of pride. When you look at the flags representing the branches of the United States military, you can’t help but think of all the servicemen and servicewomen who have dedicated their lives to protecting the freedoms we all enjoy.



Fallen Warriors Monument

The Fallen Warriors Monument in the plaza is also a sobering reminder of those Santa Clarita residents – known and unknown – who have lost their lives in service to this country in conflicts over the years. Without the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces and their families, we would not have the quality of life in America we have today.

Whether you plan on having a family gathering or you’re taking a much-deserved vacation this year, be sure to appreciate the sacrifices of our heroes on this Memorial Day. While Memorial Day is a time to remember those members of the military who are no longer with us, it is also a time to show support for those currently serving and their families.

Residents can show their gratitude and respect this Memorial Day in a number of ways. Eternal Valley Memorial Park will host its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27. This patriotic event will feature music from the Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band. This event is a great way to set the tone for the rest of your day and allows you to pay tribute to and celebrate our local military members.



Hometown Heroes

Our city is fortunate to have a strong community of veterans and families that support our current active-duty personnel. One way that you can give back to them is by supporting the city of Santa Clarita’s Hometown Heroes program.

Each year, the city receives orders from families of service members for Hometown Heroes banners that are hung throughout Santa Clarita. The banners enable parents and family members of those on active duty to see their loved one’s face while they are serving far from home.

You can make a difference and contribute to the city’s Hometown Heroes program to sponsor a banner for a family and help cover the associated printing costs. For more information about the Hometown Heroes program, please visit santa-clarita.com/Heroes.

You can also reach out to local organizations serving our military population – including families of those on active duty and our veterans – to donate your time or resources in our community.

This Memorial Day, please join the City Council and your neighbors in honoring all the men and women who have served this great country.



Bob Kellar is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]

