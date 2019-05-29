Head to Hart Park for ‘Pedal-In’ on Saturday

Metro Creative photos Bring whatever human-powered transportation you have to Pedal-In, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Hart Park.

Welcome to the first Hart Park “Pedal-In” on Saturday, June 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.

Bring your bicycles, scooters, skates, “pedal-powered” unicycles, tricycles, passenger buggies, whatever you’ve got. And, enjoy the music, arts and crafts, small-business fair, and family karaoke.

The music will feature ’50s and ’60s oldies, classic rock, blues, and classic and new country. There will also be music by request.

If you miss this event on June 1, another will be held Saturday, July 20.

For more information, call 661-259-1750. William S. Hart Park is located at 24151 Newhall Ave. in Newhall.

News Release

