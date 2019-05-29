Mayor Marsha McLean: Celebrating 30 years of unforgettable Concerts in the Park

One of the highlights of summer in Santa Clarita is spending your Saturday nights with a thousand of your closest friends at the city’s Concerts in the Park, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union. Can you believe that this summer marks the 30th anniversary of the first concert in the park in Santa Clarita?

To celebrate, the City’s Arts and Events team has put together a stellar summer concert lineup. I am already looking forward to setting up my lawn chair and listening to the amazing mix of tribute bands and local musicians with my family and friends. This year’s lineup will take you on a musical journey through the decades with tributes to chart-topping bands. Plus, this year’s roster also has a popular local band, which will be playing their own original music.

Those who love pop music, especially the catchy tunes of the ’90s, will want to be in attendance at the first concert on July 6. That’s when Wannabe, a Spice Girls tribute made of five fierce ladies from Toronto, will show every boy and every girl how to spice up their life!

We’ll travel further back on July 13 when the beautiful greenery at Central Park transforms into a white sand beach for Surf City All Stars, a tribute to The Beach Boys. Wear your Huarache sandals and your bushy, bushy blonde hairdo to show what it’s like to be surfin’ SCV.

July 20 will be a real treat because Prussia will bring its brand of West Coast funk to Concerts in the Park. The band will perform its original music, and you may have seen them at past Santa Clarita events, such as Light Up Main Street and the SENSES Block Party.

Queen Nation, one of the best Queen tribute bands anywhere, will once again delight the audience with spot-on renditions of songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You.” They will close out the month on July 27.

The second half of the Concerts in the Park schedule features Mirage on August 3. We’ve heard from many residents the desire to have the Fleetwood Mac tribute band play at Central Park, and this group is sure to keep you on your feet all night!

Grateful Shred (Aug. 10) grows its following with every show because the band expertly recreates the unique sound of a Grateful Dead concert. The beautiful blend of blues, rock, folk, country and more delivers something for everyone.

The next band to play at Concerts in the Park is The Replicas on Aug. 17, and this is one event you won’t want to miss. Known as a “party band,” The Replicas play a wide variety of music from classic hits, to current Top 40 chart-toppers.

The final act, on Aug. 24, is another tribute that residents have been clamoring for. Erotic City, a tribute to Prince, will show you what made him one of the greatest performers of all time.

You can learn more about each performer by visiting the city’s website at santa-clarita.com/Concerts. I know I’ll be at Central Park early to take in all the Concerts in the Park this summer. I hope to see you there!





Mayor Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]

