Saugus district participate in classified employees recognition program

The Saugus Union School District hosted a program Wednesday that paired district administrators with classified staff in order to gain a better understanding of how they support each other.



The program, the annual California School Employees Association, or CSEA, Classified Employees Recognition Program, was created last year, and involves district administrators shadowing classified, or nonteaching, personnel while they do their jobs, according to a news release sent out regarding the event.



“Our schools wouldn’t run without our classified employees,” said SUSD Superintendent Colleen Hawkins. “Saugus Union School District has some of the very best classifieds in the state and it was a pleasure spending my day helping Sulema Garcia, a custodian at North Park, to keep the playgrounds clean and make sure everyone had everything they needed. It really was an honor.”



Hawkins was found Wednesday, according to the press, trading out her usual pen and paper in her district office for a boom at North Park Elementary. At the same time, a total of 14 administrators participated in the event, according to the press release.



“I enjoyed spending the morning with Bridgeport’s school nurse Hadir (Elsayad); it was a privilege to see her compassionately and effectively care for students seeking aid for injuries, ailments and emotional support,” said Julie Olsen, SUSD board president. “Hadir, and all of our classified employees, do critically important and invaluable work in support of our students and staff.”



The ACEs Program comes on the heels of the District’s honoring of their 17 Campus, District Office and Maintenance Classified Employees of the Year. Hadir Elsayad, an LPN at Bridgeport, was selected as the District’s Classified Employee of the Year, and will go on to compete for the L.A. County award later this month.



District officials say they plan to continue this program next year, and hope to see an increased participation.

