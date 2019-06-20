20th annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert opening night set for Friday

The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series returns to Valencia for its 20th year with a “Latin Dance Party” themed opening night this Friday, featuring The Delgado Brothers.



This free summer concert series runs every Friday night through Aug. 2 and features various national and international musicians with family-friendly activities, food vendors, such as Salt Creek Grille and Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que, as well as drink vendor Wolf Creek Brewery.



This week’s band, The Delgado Brothers, is a group of brothers who have been making music for over 45 years. The group also won the 2016 International Blues Challenge.



D’Wilfri Dance & Entertainment’s Latin dance troupe is also expected to perform, followed by an informal dance instruction with the audience.



“We want to throw a huge Latin dance party to open our 20th anniversary celebration,” Barbara Myler, owner and producer of the concert series, said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “Welcoming back The Delgado Brothers’ exciting Latin jazz and blues along with the D’Wilfri Dance troupe is the perfect combination.”



The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series, which is free to attend, is scheduled 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. every Friday night June 14 through Aug. 2 at the Westfield Valencia Town Center located at 24250 Town Center Drive. Although you can bring your own chairs, outside food and beverages will not be allowed.



For more information, visit valenciajazzandblues.com or call Barbara Myler at 661-290-2911.

