UPDATE: Forward progress of the Sloan Incident stopped in Castaic

UPDATE 2:40 p.m. Forward progress of the Sloan Incident has been stopped, according to Los Angeles Fire supervisor Melanie Flores.

ORIGINAL STORY A 2-acre brush fire burned at the 29000 block of Barringer Road, in Castaic, fire officials said Sunday.



Fire officials responded at 1:30 p.m. and stopped all forward progress of the what was dubbed the “Sloan Incident,” according to Los Angeles Fire Dispatch Supervisor Art Marrujo.



“One structure was threatened, but not any longer,” Marrujo said.



It was not immediately confirmed if this fire was caused by embers from the Sky Fire, located on The Old Road and Skyview Lane, according to supervisor Melanie Flores said.

The Sloan Incident is approximately eight miles north from the location of the Sky Fire.



This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as we receive more information.



Matt Fernandez contributed to the reporting of this story.