Calendar of Events: June 30, 2019 to July 13, 2019

ONGOING

FF Mondays, 11-11:45 a.m. Want a more enchanting way to read with your child? Join House of Bounce for Princess Storytime! Foster a lifelong love of reading as your child joins a live character guest for stories, bubbles, dancing and crafts. Westfield Valencia Town Center Suite #2312, Valencia. Info: houseofbouncevalencia.com/events/month

FF Saturdays, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. California farmers and specialty food purveyors come together, rain or shine, to bring the Old Town Newhall Farmers Market to Santa Clarita residents. Items on sale include organic and baked goods, flowers, herbs, different cheeses and prepared foods. The market offers patrons a chance to come face-to-face with their food source. Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Newhall. Info: oldtownnewhall.com/old-town-newhall-farmers-market

FF Saturdays, 5-8 p.m. A rotating group of gourmet food trucks gather together for Food Truck Saturdays to create community fun in the Santa Clarita Valley. As the types of food provided by the trucks change weekly, there are always different options to try. Tables and chairs are provided, and these events are handicap-accessible. 26573 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/foodtrucksaturday/

FF Saturdays, 7 p.m. Get ready to rock at the City of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park. Come revel in the sounds of timeless rock and roll with friends and family. Bring your beach chairs and let the music take you away. Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: calendar.santa-clarita.com/concerts_in_the_park

FF Sundays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop and save at the Santa Clarita Swap Meet. Hundreds of vendors selling new merchandise, collectibles, plants, home decor, clothing, tools and more. The price of admission is $2. The Santa Clarita Swap Meet at the Saugus Speedway, 22500 Soledad Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita. Info: saugusspeedway.com/content/Meet-our-Swap-Meets.aspx

First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m. The Stage Door at the Keyboard Galleria Music Center hosts a free monthly open mic for all musicians, lyricists, comics and entertainers. KGMC always provides a great back line, though visitors are welcome to bring their own gear, including instruments. The stage is complete with amps, drums, a digital piano and a PA system. Keyboard Galleria Music Center, 21515 Soledad Canyon Road, Ste 120, Santa Clarita. Info: keyboardgalleria.com

EVENTS BY DATE

Sunday, June 30, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Are you a fan of felines? Join Shelter Hope Pet Shop at Kitty Cafe where you can lounge around with cats and kittens. Enjoy coffee, tea and fresh baked goods and maybe even find love at the Shelter Hope Kitty Cafe. Info: facebook.com/events/2729456680458203/

FF Sunday, June 30, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enjoy a no-experience-required art class, all supplies included, at Pinot’s Palette directed by trained, local artists, who guide guests step-by-step through a featured painting. Journey back to the late Jurassic period to take in the tranquil twilight landscape to draw some easy going herbivore dinosaurs. Ages 6 and up. $30. 25850 McBean Parkway, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: pinotspalette.com/valencia

FF Thursday, July 4, 6:30-9:30 a.m. Enjoy the SCV Rotary Club’s annual Pancake Breakfast! The club will be serving its famous hot pancakes, sausages, Cowboy Coffee and juice, all for $4 a person. Roger Dunn Golf Shop, 24200 Main Street, Santa Clarita. Info: calendar.santa-clarita.com/event/fourth_of_july_pancake_breakfast

FF Thursday, July 4, 7 a.m. Get your Independence Day off to a running start by taking part in the 37th annual Independence Day Classic 5K, 10K Run/Walk. The route is fast and flat and takes runners along the City of Santa Clarita’s parade route. Newhall Memorial Park, 24933 Newhall Avenue, Santa Clarita. Info: active.com/newhall-ca/running/distance-running-races/independence-day-classic-2019

Thursday, July 4, 10-11 a.m. Westfield Valencia and LuluLemon are hosting a morning yoga workout and rolling out all the goods including artificial turf for us to lay out our mats and start the day in the best way. Come flow and fill your 4th of July morning with all the good vibes! No experience needed, all levels and ages welcome, but bring your own mats. 24201 West Valencia Blvd, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: westfield.com/valencia/events/all-events/morning-yoga/53514

FF Thursday July 4, noon to 9 p.m. Join Westfield Valencia Town Center and participating retailers for a free family friendly Fourth of July Block Party Celebration. Enjoy delicious food, games, face painting and more from retailers like The Canyon, Hot Dog on a Stick, House of Bounce and more. 24201 West Valencia Blvd, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: westfield.com/valencia/events/all-events/block-party-celebration/53505

FF Thursday, July 4, 9:15 p.m. Cap off a day of celebration with a truly spectacular Fourth of July fireworks display as Westfield Valencia Town Center! Fireworks will be shot from the parking structure above Buca Di Beppo restaurant, so grab a grassy spot nearby and get ready to catch a show!As the fireworks show is one of the city’s most popular 4th of July events, guests are encouraged to arrive early, as major intersections and streets will be impacted. 24201 West Valencia Blvd, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: calendar.santa-clarita.com/event/city_of_santa_clarita_fourth_of_july_fireworks_show

Saturday, July 6, 8 a.m. to noon Join Team Runners Lane as we kick off the seventh tour of training and completing the Santa Clarita Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K and 5K which leads to the LA Marathon. We will provide you with atraining program, motivation, an inspirational team and product advice all for free. Runners Lane Santa Clarita, 22959 Soledad Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Info: runnerslane.com/marathon-training-group

Saturday, July 6, 8-9:30 p.m. Come enjoy a celebrity curling match at Ice Station Valencia,. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public, but raffles, a silent auction, merchandise and more will raise funds for School of Rocks, Hollywood Curling’s youth program that brings the sport to local schools. Friendly volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and explain the intricacies of the game. 27745 Smyth Drive, Santa Clarita. Info: facebook.com/events/311575539729023/

FF Tuesday, July 9, 10 a.m. to noon Designer and puppeteer Steve Troop will teach wonderful and creative class combines the craft of puppet making and with the skills of performing and none of the stage fright. Ages 9 to 16. Class runs Tuesdays and Thursdays until Aug. 1. $210. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Info: facebook.com/events/509804466225477/

Thursday, July 11, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce as we salute our local veterans for their leadership in our business community and dedicated service to America at our annual Patriots Luncheon. This spectacular event is a great opportunity for our business community to come together and honor those who have given our country so much. Members: $65, non-members: $75. Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Dr, Valencia, Santa Clarita. Info: chamberorganizer.com/members/evr/reg_event.php?orgcode=SCVC&evid=47578249&fbclid=IwAR3gxz9VDe_upjale9Cxh3RAB2dnsyFAs6LSI5YZmPYKPLkNSINOdMQrxBE

Friday, July 12, 8-11 p.m. Come to Hart Park for a free movie under the stars: “Aquaman.” AvenuesSLS.org will be selling snow-cones, popcorn, candy and drinks. Bring your chairs, blankets, towels, and everything you need to be comfortable. Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave, Santa Clarita. Info: friendsofhartpark.com

FF Saturday, July 13, 5:30-9:30 p.m. Please join local realtors for a family night of fun for charity! We will be bowling for the Spotlight Arts Center, whose vision is to create a community hub that promotes visual and performing arts of all mediums. With $15 entry fee, getbowling shoes and a ball, free sodas, cash bar, plus dinner from the Epic Tacos food truck. Info: [email protected], facebook.com/events/677138162745864/

Saturday, July 13, 8-10 p.m. Leslie Berra is back and joining her is a cast of the greatest vocal talents from across our valley. Enjoy an evening of your Broadway favorites with a collection of the finest singers in our valley: the Leslie Berra Singers. All proceeds go to support the SCSF Educational Outreach Program, providing free and low cost programming to our local schools. $35. The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Newhall. Info: facebook.com/events/266187870847441/?event_time_id=266187874180774