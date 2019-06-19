Cameron Smyth: Put Bowser in his place at Super Nintendo SENSES

Word is that Bowser and his gang wreaked havoc on the weather in Santa Clarita in May, sending in clouds that eventually rained out the SENSES Block Party on May 16.



The only way to get back at him and save the Mushroom Kingdom is by heading to Main Street in Old Town Newhall for the SENSES Super Nintendo Party on Thursday, June 20, as part of [email protected]



When I heard the Super Nintendo Party was rained out last month, I was pretty disappointed. I know that residents of all ages enjoyed our Nintendo-themed event last year, which is why I am thrilled that the city staff decided to reschedule the event for this month.



If you missed the Super Nintendo Party last year, you may be wondering why there is so much hype. The SENSES Block Party, which is a featured event in the summer months in Santa Clarita, is a [email protected] staple that caters to adults with music, dancing, activities and monthly themes. The Super Nintendo Party is great because it offers up fun and excitement for the whole family.



First things first, however, you and your family will want to figure out the Nintendo-inspired costumes you want to wear to the party.



Will you come dressed as characters from Super Mario? The Legend of Zelda? Pokémon? Bonus points go to anyone who comes dressed as my favorite character – Little Mac from Punch-Out.



When you get to Main Street for SENSES, which will go from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, you will feel like you’ve been transported directly into your favorite gaming console. You will enjoy the sights and sounds of iconic video games, including those you remember from your childhood.



You will also have the opportunity to play some of your favorites on a gaming truck that is scheduled to be parked on the street. Take part in a variety of activities inspired by classic Nintendo series and see if you can snap a photo of Mario and Luigi as they race down Rainbow Road – well, actually, Main Street.



Whether you grew up with a Nintendo Wii, Game Boy or something earlier like I did, the SENSES Super Nintendo Party is sure to fill you with a healthy dose of nostalgia.



In addition, the entire family will love listening to music from a live band while racing tricycles to determine your very own Mario Kart Cup champion.



You’ll also want to be sure to stop by any of the restaurants in Old Town Newhall for dinner before SENSES and visit the on-street bar, offered this month by The Junction, for a drink during the party. Getting to SENSES early also gives you the chance to stop by the family-owned stores, art galleries and more in the city’s premier arts and entertainment district before the main event.



So start filling out your Super Smash Bros. roster and get ready for a night of fun you won’t forget at the SENSES Super Nintendo Party.



Mayor Pro Tem Cameron Smyth is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]

