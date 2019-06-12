City’s Summer Beach Bus service returns with trips to Santa Monica

Residents can once again visit the beach with the return of Santa Clarita Transit’s Summer Beach Bus service.



With service to Santa Monica, beachgoers will have a chance to travel Saturdays and Sundays using an air-conditioned commuter express city bus through Sunday, Sept. 1, the city announced in a news release.



Summer Beach Bus fares are $3 each way for children and adults, and $1.50 each way for senior citizens and persons with disabilities. Riders may pay using the Token Transit mobile app, stored value on their TAP card or exact cash. Monthly passes will not be accepted, the news release read.

Buses will depart at approximately 8:40 a.m. and return at 4:30 p.m., ensuring a full day of beach activities without the stress of driving on the freeway and finding parking.

Two bus routes will depart each Saturday and Sunday from various stops in Santa Clarita and take residents to the Santa Monica Pier. Shuttle departure stops include Canyon Country Park, Soledad Canyon Road and Solamint Drive, Via Princessa Metrolink Station, McBean Regional Transit Center and Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway. Travelers may bring their beach chairs, coolers and surfboards. For more information on Summer Beach Bus routes and times, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.