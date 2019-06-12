Councilman Bill Miranda: Have a blast at the Summer Bash

What could be better than a hot summer night hanging out with your friends and neighbors while enjoying great grub and awesome music? Nothing! There is no better way to kick off summer 2019 than at the city of Santa Clarita’s annual Summer Bash event in Canyon Country. On Friday, June 14, Luther Drive at Soledad Canyon Road will transform into one big block party for all to enjoy. Grab your family and friends, and come take part in the fun between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. at this free event.



Attendees at the Summer Bash can indulge in delicious bites from food trucks (including a dessert truck!), and dance the night away to live music. For the 21-and-over crowd in attendance, there will be a beer garden hosted by Route 66 Classic Grill. On top of the food and entertainment, adults and kids alike will have a blast trying their hand at a variety of fun and unique activities. Put your skills to the test with the inflatable sports games, where you can race your opponent to the opposite end of the tropical-style obstacle course.



The annual Santa Clarita Summer Bash will bring food, fun and entertainment for Santa Clarita Valley residents and visitors in Canyon Country. The 2019 Summer Bash will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 14, on Luther Drive at Soledad Canyon Road.

What Summer Bash block-party would be complete without surfing? Catch some waves and test your balance on the mechanical surfboard. For the thrill-seekers out there, there will also be a 25-foot inflatable Titanic slide at the event! Make sure to bring your American flag with you and show off your patriotism, as June 14 is also National Flag Day. For more information on the Summer Bash, visit santa-clarita.com/Events. The Summer Bash is just one of many upcoming events you will want to take part in this summer.

Stay active and engaged



The city is excited to be able to offer programs and activities that will keep residents active and engaged all summer long. Children can keep their minds working and learning by participating in the Santa Clarita Public Library’s Summer Reading Program. Participants in the program will get to read out-of-this-world books, take part in intergalactic activities and earn stellar prizes in line with this year’s theme: “A Universe of Stories.” Families can also lounge in the sun and jam out under the stars with the city’s annual Beach Bus program, which runs from June 8 to Sept. 1, and the Concerts in the Park series, which will light up Central Park each Saturday night from July 6 to Aug. 24. I encourage all residents to participate in the different programs and events the city has in store!



With all this fun happening in the city, I cannot forget to mention another exciting project that is coming soon. The construction of the new Canyon Country Community Center is underway. The center will be built on an 8-acre site, located on the northeast corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway. This larger space will allow for numerous amenities, including a gymnasium, community and fitness rooms, outdoor event spaces and a demonstration kitchen! Progress is moving steadily along, and I cannot wait for residents to be able to enjoy this great addition to our community. For more information about the new center, visit santa-clarita.com and search for “Future Canyon Country Community Center.”

Councilman Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]