Fire Department responds to motorcycle crash on Soledad and Bouquet

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle vs. motorcycle incident Monday at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Soledad Canyon Road.



“We received a call about a traffic accident at approximately 5:30 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:35 p.m.,” said Art Marrujo, Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatch supervisor. “No one was transported for any injuries and all parties quickly went home.”



Max Almaraz, who works at the AM/PM in the Arco gas station at the intersection, saw the crash occur and that it was not serious.



“The guy on the motorcycle was able to get out of the way before the car hit,” Almaraz said. “He was able to jump off his motorcycle and kind of lay it down on the ground. He got a little scraped up but he seemed like he was alright.”