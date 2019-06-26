Gil Mertz | Come to California for Your Abortions

California, here I come

Right back where I started from

Where bowers are flowers bloom in the spring

Each morning at dawning birdies sing and everything

A sun kissed miss said “Don’t be late!”

That’s why I can hardly wait,

Open up that Golden Gate!

California, here I come!

In 2019, Gov. Gavin Newsom has revised this song, hoping women will come to California for abortions. As businesses flee our state, Newsom is holding up abortion to draw people in.

Newsom just imposed a moratorium on capital punishment, saying, “The death penalty is inconsistent with our bedrock values and strikes at the very heart of what it means to be a Californian.”

If this applies to convicted murderers, how can it not apply to the most innocent among us?

The argument that the lives destroyed aren’t really “human” is the same rationalization used by the Nazis with Jews and by slave owners with black people. Many of the same people who accept global warming as settled science refuse to accept the settled science that a beating heart has fully human DNA.

If one of the convicted murderers Newsom protected killed a pregnant woman, the law would recognize it as a double-homicide. But if Planned Parenthood does the killing, it’s considered a choice that should be supported.

We don’t celebrate a woman’s pregnancy with “Zygote Showers” or congratulate them for having a fetus. Even pro-choice people use the word baby, unless it’s being killed through abortion.

And if it’s wrong to rip a child from its mother’s arms at the border, how is it not wrong to rip an unborn child from its mother’s womb?

Is this truly our state’s bedrock values and what it means to be a Californian in 2019?

Gil Mertz

Thousand Oaks