Laemmle hikes with Sierra Club

12 hours ago
Tammy Murga
FILE PHOTO: Michele Avila hikes on the Canyon View Loop trail at Towsley Canyon in Newhall on Saturday. Dan Watson/ The Signal

The Laemmle Charitable Foundation and the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter are inviting local hiking enthusiasts on the last of a series of hikes Saturday, June 22.

The hike is set from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Canyon Trailhead, located at 17415 Camino De Yatasto, in Pacific Palisades.

On June 8, hikers had the chance to explore open space trails in Newhall. The Santa Clarita Valley Group of the Sierra Club was accompanied by Greg Laemmle, president of the family-owned theater business Laemmle Theatres, on a hike in Quigley Canyon.

“Mr. Laemmle is quite a personable hiking enthusiast and chatted with hikers about nature and the environment, and even answered questions about his new theater being built in Newhall,” said Sandra Cattell, chair of the SCV Group of the Sierra Club.

For more information about the hikes, visit angeles.sierraclub.org/laemmlehikes.

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]