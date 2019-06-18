Laemmle hikes with Sierra Club

The Laemmle Charitable Foundation and the Sierra Club Angeles Chapter are inviting local hiking enthusiasts on the last of a series of hikes Saturday, June 22.



The hike is set from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Santa Ynez Canyon Trailhead, located at 17415 Camino De Yatasto, in Pacific Palisades.



On June 8, hikers had the chance to explore open space trails in Newhall. The Santa Clarita Valley Group of the Sierra Club was accompanied by Greg Laemmle, president of the family-owned theater business Laemmle Theatres, on a hike in Quigley Canyon.



“Mr. Laemmle is quite a personable hiking enthusiast and chatted with hikers about nature and the environment, and even answered questions about his new theater being built in Newhall,” said Sandra Cattell, chair of the SCV Group of the Sierra Club.



For more information about the hikes, visit angeles.sierraclub.org/laemmlehikes.

