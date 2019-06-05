New art exhibit showcases ‘Quilts for All’ at City Hall

News release

Works created by various artists from the Santa Clarita Valley Quilt Guild is set to grace the walls of the first-floor gallery at City Hall, in the newest exhibit starting this week called “Quilts for All.”



The exhibit is set to be on display starting June 11 through Oct. 10. The community is invited to celebrate the new exhibit at a free art reception being held on Wednesday, June 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at City Hall.



SCV Quilt Guild promotes the art of quilting through sharing, friendship, education and meaningful service to the community. In 2018, the guild developed several projects for the residents of Santa Clarita, including the donation of 27 bed quilts for Habitat for Heroes, 78 quilts to Home4Families (one for each new homeowner that closed escrow), 350 placemats for seniors who receive home food delivery and much more.



The gallery is scheduled to be located inside City Hall, at 23920 Valencia Blvd. City Hall business hours are Monday through Thursday, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information regarding the art exhibit, contact Jeff Barber at [email protected] or call 661-290-2256. For details regarding other city art exhibits, visit SantaClaritaArts.com.