Our View | We All Owe Carl Boyer a Debt of Gratitude

By The Signal Editorial Board

Anyone living in the Santa Clarita Valley today owes a debt of gratitude to Carl Boyer III, who died this week at the age of 81.

Boyer was a founding Santa Clarita City Council member and a driving force behind the city’s formation in 1987. The valley would not be the place we all know and love had it not been for Carl, his fellow cityhood committee members, and the other four original City Council members: Howard “Buck” McKeon, Jan Heidt, Jo Anne Darcy and Dennis Koontz.

After serving on the council for the first decade of the city’s existence — including two terms as mayor — Boyer retired, both as a council member and from his “day job” as a teacher at San Fernando High School.

He never stopped serving others and sharing his knowledge. He authored a book on the formation of Santa Clarita, and more than a dozen books on genealogy. In his retirement, Boyer and his wife Chris — who preceded him in death last year — also worked with Healing the Children to help numerous children from multiple nations who needed medical treatment.

They literally saved children’s lives.

Carl Boyer was a good man, an accomplished man, who had a vision of what Santa Clarita could and should be, and he helped turn that vision into reality.

He will be missed.