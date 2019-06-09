Phyllis A. McKenna | Mueller’s Uncanny Statement

On May 29, special prosecutor Robert Mueller gave a press conference that, to the delight of Democrats and other opponents of President Trump, cleverly accused the president of crimes without specifically doing so. Indeed, using statements such as, “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” thus leaving the distinct impression something was amiss with the Trump presidency. This, of course, is despite the fact that Mueller’s own investigation, with thousands of hours of testimony and reviews of millions of pages of documents, found exactly nothing.

Mueller’s animus toward Trump should be obvious to all, but it’s his attempt to change our system of justice from one of “innocent until proven guilty” to one of “guilty until proven innocent” that is most concerning and which most threatens the republic. It is in fact not Mueller’s business to prove Trump’s innocence, nor the business of anyone else in the Justice Department or Congress. It is their business to either prove guilt in the commission of some properly identified crime or to shut up and allow the presumption of innocence to prevail as it does and should for any American citizen.

It should infuriate us all.

Phyllis A. McKenna, Valencia