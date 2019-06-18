Salvation Army campers head to Malibu for summer camp

Dozens of Santa Clarita Valley children climbed aboard two buses enroute to Malibu on Monday afternoon, a drive that many of them have never experienced.



As part of the SCV chapter of the Salvation Army, these Santa Clarita campers will be out in the wilderness without their parents, or electronics, for five days.



“I feel very excited and very thankful for the opportunity that she’s having and to be able to be with other kids and enjoy this time for the summer,” said Jazmin Alcala as her 10-year-old daughter Jazmin boarded the bus.



Sara McCoy waits inside The Salvation Army with her luggage. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

The summer camp has been providing life-changing Christian summer camp experiences for up to 2,000 children every summer since 1939, according to its website, giving some of them scholarships to cover the cost of the camp.



“My daughter was given a scholarship by the Sulphur Springs School District so that she could go to this camp,” said Christina De Leon, whose 10-year-old daughter Diane went on the trip for the first time. “I encouraged her to make friends and I’m excited for her to learn some Bible verses, as well — but she’s really excited about the whole Malibu aspect.”



Children 8 to 17 years old are separated by age groups and have the opportunity to experience zip lining, swimming, hiking, and team sports, among other activities, according to Laura Bloom, the Salvation Army ministry leader.



Anna (left) and Victoria (right) pray with Laura Bloom before they board the bus to Malibu for summer camp, June 17, 2019. Lorena Mejia/The Signal

“I expect to see how she can feel more secure about being around other kids and improve her development when it comes to social skills,” added Alcala.



The camps take place at the following locations: The Salvation Army Camp at Mt. Crags; Camp Gilmore; and Camp Wilderness, which are all located in Malibu Canyon.



More information about the camps is available at campmtcrags.com. For information about the camps, you can call 661-210-1037 and speak to Laura Bloom directly.

