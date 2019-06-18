Senior living facilities give residents a Father’s Day to remember

Some of Santa Clarita’s senior living facilities gave fathers and grandfathers a warm tribute with respective Father’s Day celebrations on Saturday and Sunday.



Pacifica Senior Living gave residents and their families a surf ’n’ turf meal on Saturday, which included green beans, potato skins and dessert.



Silvy Masarian, community relations director, said families with loved ones interested in living at Pacifica were also invited. In all, 15 families took part in the celebration.



“It’s a social environment,” she said. “Most of the time, residents are living at home alone, they don’t have any interaction with anybody. So the theme is just to really honor fathers, to commemorate the fact that they’re fathers and make them feel special today.”



As the day went on, performer Erwin Jackson provided guests with live entertainment and played country music.



Across town, Oakmont of Santa Clarita held a barbecue, offered craft beer and live entertainment for residents and their families on Sunday. Beef, chicken, pork ribs, potato salad and corn were provided, as well as different desserts, including pecan pie. Since the kitchen made more food than expected, Patrick Delbar, director of communications, said families were allowed to take home any leftover food.



Several families joined their loved ones to eat in Oakmont’s dining room. Delbar noted that 100 guests and residents participated in May’s Mother’s Day event.



“Father’s Day is a little different from Mother’s Day in that fathers are different (from) mothers and they’re happy with ‘I’m full, feed me and I’d like a pleasant, quiet afternoon,’” Delbar said.



Resident Don Skinner ate lunch with his wife, Barbara. They celebrated Father’s Day together, although their four children reached out and wished him a happy Father’s Day.



“I’m looking forward to the entertainment,” he said.



Following lunch, musician Mark Carter performed various songs from the 1950s and ’60s.



“The boisterous part probably starts with the entertainment, and they were busy eating and they were eating ribs,” Delbar said with a laugh.

