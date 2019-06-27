Six Flags plans Fourth of July celebrations

In honor of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, Six Flags Magic Mountain will be celebrating with a four-day Coca-Cola July 4th Fest next week.

The festivities are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, July 3, and last until Saturday, July 6, featuring a Coca-Cola Cool Zone in the Golden Bear Plaza with patriotic-themed games, prizes, live music and Coca-Cola sampling, as well as a fireworks and laser show choreographed to patriotic music at 9:15 p.m. nightly.

“This year, July Fourth Fest will include four days of patriotic-themed entertainment and activities, spectacular fireworks and the all-ages thrills Six Flags Magic Mountain is most known for,” park President Neal Thurman said in a prepared statement Thursday. “We are proud to present this event to celebrate our country’s Independence Day, to display our American pride, and bring families and friends together.”

For more information on Coca-Cola July 4th Fest and all the activities, visit sixflags.com/magicmountain/special-events/celebration/july-4th-fest.