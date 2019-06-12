Spend an evening with local spiritual medium

Spiritual medium Yesenia Berbiar is hosting “An Intimate Evening” at the Hyatt Regency on Sunday, June 23.



Berbiar, founder of Healing Hearts, Healing Souls, said she has been speaking to spirits since she was 7 years old after her father died and has been connecting her clients with their loved ones for 17 years.



“This year, my message from heaven was there are more people you can reach and more people you can help, but you have to go public,” Berbiar said.



She said she had been keeping her clientele small and in-home, but after receiving this message, decided to host a public event.



The event will be filmed, and she invites guests to attend whether they are simply curious about the afterlife or if they want to connect with departed loved ones, according to Berbiar.



“My goal is to talk to them about what a medium does and connect with their loved ones,” she said. “It’s really about teaching you how to connect with your loved ones.”



The event is expected to include lessons from Berbiar and spiritual readings for some of the attendees, as well as vendors with crystals, stones, jewelry and essential oils.



Those who purchase VIP will be able to attend the after-event social, which will include cocktails and a chance to speak to Berbiar, she said.



The event is scheduled 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, at the Hyatt Regency located at 24500 Town Center Drive in Valencia. General admission tickets are available for $80 and $150 for VIP.



For more information on the event, visit healingheartshealingsouls.com or email Michael Berbiar at [email protected].

