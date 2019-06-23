Traffic stop leads to one woman arrested at gunpoint

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies took a woman suspected of stealing a car into custody at gunpoint on Sunday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies encountered an allegedly stolen vehicle along the 5 freeway and were able to pull that vehicle over on The Old Road, according to officials.

“At approximately 11:20 a.m., deputies encountered a stolen vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop on that stolen vehicle,” said Trina Schrader, public information officer with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “A female adult was detained and arrested.”

The northbound side of the road was briefly closed as the incident took place and was reopened within about 15 minutes Schrader said.