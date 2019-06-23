Traffic stop leads to one woman arrested at gunpoint

Matt Fernandez

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies took a woman suspected of stealing a car into custody at gunpoint on Sunday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies encountered an allegedly stolen vehicle along the 5 freeway and were able to pull that vehicle over on The Old Road, according to officials.

“At approximately 11:20 a.m., deputies encountered a stolen vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop on that stolen vehicle,” said Trina Schrader, public information officer with the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. “A female adult was detained and arrested.”

The northbound side of the road was briefly closed as the incident took place and was reopened within about 15 minutes Schrader said.

Matt Fernandez is a local news reporter for The Signal. He is a 2017 graduate of UCLA and his previous work experience includes the Daily Bruin newspaper and Variety magazine, where he focused on arts and entertainment news. Fernandez has lived in Santa Clarita since 1998.