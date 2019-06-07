Summer league baseball underway for Foothill League teams

With the 2018-19 school year coming to a close and the beginning of summer near, all six Foothill League baseball teams will ramp up summer play in various leagues and tournaments.



Four of the six Foothill League teams including Canyon, Hart, Golden Valley and Saugus will participate in the annual Valley Invitational Baseball League (ViBL) which began yesterday as the Indians traveled to Bishop Alemany to take on the Warriors.



Later today the other three Foothill League schools will host their opening round games. Saugus will open up its ViBL slate against Royal at Saugus, Canyon hosts St. Francis at Canyon and Golden Valley welcomes St. Bonaventure. All games will begin at 5 p.m.



“Our goal this summer is for returning players to solidify a role in the team and for the new players to make an impact,” said Golden Valley head coach Matt Sorensen via text. “All players should be looking to improve in all facets of the game. Offense, defense, strength and baseball IQ. It will be better for our players, in the long run, to play against stiff competition.”



The ViBL regular season schedule is set to last until Tuesday, July 9 as Hart closes out play against Birmingham at Birmingham while Saugus travels to Cleveland High School to take on the Cavaliers.



ViBL playoffs will begin on Friday, July, 12 and last until Friday, July 19. Gametime and locations will be announced.



The Centurions will also compete in the Rogue League beginning with a game against Calabasas at Saugus on Thursday at 6 p.m.



The Wildcats along with the Vikings will also compete in the Rogue League. Valencia hosts Calabasas on Wednesday while West Ranch hosts Cleveland on Thursday. Both games begin at 5 p.m.



Saugus, West Ranch and Valencia will all be in the SCV Tourney held from June 15-16, the Annual Varsity Orange County Dana Hills Summer Tournament from June 22-23, the Annual Buchanan Varsity Summer Tournament in Fresno from June 28-30 and the California Classic on July 6-7.



“We are more focused on the ViBL games and the three tournaments,” said Saugus head coach Carl Grissom via text. “The Rogue League games will be a mix of freshman, JV and Varsity players.”



Valencia closes out the summer with a home-and-home series against Crescenta Valley. Beginning with a road game on Tuesday, July 9 and Thursday, July 11.

Game times and dates are subject to change.

