Two-vehicle Castaic crash sends vehicle into tree

2 mins ago
Jim Holt
A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Two vehicles collided at a Castaic intersection Wednesday night, sending one of the vehicles crashing into a pole and trapping at least one of the occupants.

Shortly before 9:15 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to Hasley Canyon Road at Cambridge Avenue for a traffic collision.

“This was a two-vehicle traffic collision with one vehicle into a pole,” Fire Department spokesman Martin Rangel said.

Emergency response crews, including California Highway Patrol officers, arrived to find a sedan and an SUV were involved in the crash.

“They’re still there,” Rengel said at 9:25 p.m.

