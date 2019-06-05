Two-vehicle Castaic crash sends vehicle into tree

Two vehicles collided at a Castaic intersection Wednesday night, sending one of the vehicles crashing into a pole and trapping at least one of the occupants.



Shortly before 9:15 p.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to Hasley Canyon Road at Cambridge Avenue for a traffic collision.



“This was a two-vehicle traffic collision with one vehicle into a pole,” Fire Department spokesman Martin Rangel said.



Emergency response crews, including California Highway Patrol officers, arrived to find a sedan and an SUV were involved in the crash.



“They’re still there,” Rengel said at 9:25 p.m.