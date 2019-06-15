VIA to discuss ‘company culture’ at next luncheon

The Valley Industry Association plans to open a discussion about corporate culture “and what it’s really costing your business” at its upcoming luncheon Tuesday, June 18.



The event is scheduled for 11:45 a.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, located at 24500 Town Center Drive. Celebrated speaker Jorge Lopez, from J&M Entertainment, will present information designed to help business leaders evaluate their company culture and provide tools for improvement.



“While every company has a culture, not all cultures help a company reach its goals,” said VIA Chairwoman Teresa Todd. “VIA members can realize a competitive advantage in developing and growing their business by recognizing their own culture and how it may or may not contribute to the bottom line. The information provided in this month’s Speaker Series luncheon promises to have actionable takeaways.”

Reservations are required. Tickets available at www.VIA.org/calendar or by calling 661-294-8088. For more information, contact the VIA office at [email protected]