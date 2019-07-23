AARP to host Smart Driver refresher course at Bella Vida

AARP is hosting a Smart Driver 4-hour refresher course at Bella Vida on Friday, Aug. 16, for those who would like to renew their certificates.



These classes are taught by volunteers nationally for seniors who would like to receive a certificate that can be taken to their insurance company for a possible discount of up to 20% every year, according to AARP volunteer instructor Henry Sanchez.



The 4-hour refresher class, which holds up to 30 students, allows those who have taken the 8-hour Smart Driver course previously to renew their certificate, which is good for three years, before it expires, Sanchez added.



“The class is very simple,” Sanchez said. “It’s mostly bringing them up to date on some of the new laws that have come into effect and keeping them aware of what is going on on the roadway to avoid accidents.”



Registration is $15 for AARP members, $20 for nonmembers and free for those with United Healthcare. Participants are told to bring proof of membership, as well as their license and must have taken the previous 8-hour Smart Driver course.



The AARP Smart Driver 4-hour refresher course is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at Bella Vida senior center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road.



For more information, call Bella Vida at 661-259-9444.

