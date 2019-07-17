Another Friday night with the Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series

Another week of the 20th annual Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series is set to feature Tony Galla & The Blues Shuffle Band this Friday night.



“Tony Galla has played with the superstars of blues,” said Barbara Myler, owner and producer of the concert series.

Galla has played with Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin at nightclubs in New York City, along with opening for other prominent groups like Joe Cocker, Led Zeppelin, B.B. King and Eric Clapton, Myler added.



This free summer concert series features various regional, national and international musicians with family-friendly activities and food and drink vendors, such as Salt Creek Grille, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que and Wolf Creek Brewery.



The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series is scheduled 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday nights through Aug. 2 at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, located at 24250 Town Center Drive.



Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs, but outside food and beverages aren’t allowed. VIP seating is available with reservation. For more information, visit valenciajazzandblues.com or call 661-290-2911.

