‘Aquarium on Wheels’ to visit Valencia Marketplace

Aquarium of the Pacific’s “Aquarium on Wheels” is coming to the Valencia Marketplace for its third year Saturday.

The event will feature “Pacific Journeys” shows at noon and 2 p.m. in the outdoor amphitheater where attendees can learn about the sea creatures that live in the Pacific Ocean and see life-size replicas of several giant sea animals, according to Marketing Director Connie Cashin.

“It’s really fun and very educational for kids of all ages,” Cashin said. “The instructors are all marine biologists, so they’ll be answering the kids’ questions with a lot of audience interaction.”

From 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., visitors will also be able to tour the “aquarium” to see live sea creatures up close and even have some “touch time” with some of the animals, Cashin added.

Aquarium on Wheels is scheduled noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at the Valencia Marketplace, located at 25888 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. For more information, visit valenciamarketplace.com.