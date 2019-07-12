City opens T-shirt design contest to students for 25th annual River Rally Clean-Up

To celebrate the upcoming River Rally Clean-Up, the city of Santa Clarita is encouraging local students to design original artwork for a chance to have it featured on the 2019 event T-shirt.



Those interested in entering the contest must be anywhere between seventh and 12th grade as of the 2019-20 school year to submit their work by Aug. 2.



Under the theme, “What does the Santa Clara River mean to you?” participants are encouraged to illustrate how the Santa Clara River plays a part in their lives — whether it’s the enjoyment of cycling along it, admiring the lush scenery or even as a water resource, according to a news release issued by the city.



Since 1994, River Rally has brought out thousands of volunteers each year to clean up a portion of the Santa Clara River, collecting more than 445,000 pounds of trash and debris from the area with efforts to preserve the longest free-flowing river in Southern California and a water source for the Santa Clarita Valley.



Each River Rally T-shirt design may feature up to six colors and may not exceed 8 inches by 8 inches in size. Any art medium will be accepted, including but not limited to, markers, watercolors and digital artwork. One entry will be accepted per artist, the news release read.



Completed designs and entry forms must be submitted in high resolution via email to Kelly Kacmar at [email protected] To view and download the art contest template and official entry form, visit GreenSantaClarita.com.



The winner will be notified by Friday, Aug. 16, and the winning artwork will be printed on T-shirts handed out to volunteers at the 25th annual River Rally & Environmental Expo on Saturday, Sept. 21.

