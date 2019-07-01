City provides update on new Canyon Country Community Center

Construction on the new Canyon Country Community Center site is making strides and on schedule, city of Santa Clarita officials said.



Over the past couple of weeks, crews onsite have focused their work on improving the Mint Canyon Channel and storm drains, which will take phase one of the overall development closer to completion, according to Wayne Weber, parks planning manager with the city. The city broke ground for the center in March.



“What we’re currently doing now is constructing phase one, which includes most of the rough grading of the site, some channel improvements, an infiltration system, which we’ll get into later, and another site drainage,” Weber said in a video posted on the city’s social media.



The last portion of phase one includes a stormwater-filtration system. The City Council approved this phase Feb. 12, which includes construction costs of $10.6 million and $179,000 for biological monitoring services.



Construction of phase one, which started in April, “remains on schedule to be completed in January 2020,” said Weber.



Designs for phase two, which include the construction of the community center building, parking lots and walkways and recreation areas, is approximately 70% finished and street improvements could commence as early as this summer.



On June 25, the City Council also approved a $121,500 contract to artist C.J. Rench for “Communitree,” a tree sculpture comprised of stainless steel and acrylic, colorful leaves that will be placed where billboards once stood on the site and represent a “gateway” to the new community center.



The new community center will offer a demonstration kitchen, computer technology, fitness rooms and gymnasium, outdoor areas for events, and spaces for arts and crafts.

