COC lineman Kilian Zierer commits to Auburn

College of the Canyons offensive lineman Kilian Zierer announced his commitment to Auburn on Monday afternoon via Twitter.

“When I was at Auburn, it already felt like it’s going to be a great fit and I talked to the offensive coordinator and the O-line coach, always been honest with me,” Zierer told The Signal. “I have a good chance to play next year. It just all suited me very well.”

Zierer, who hails from Hohenkirchen Siegertsbrun, Germany, helped the Cougars offense score 33.6 points per game and log 4,325 yards of total offense.

In the 2018 season, COC went 10-0 to win the SCFA National Division, Northern League title. Canyons lost to Venture College in the first round of the CCCAA Southern California Regional Playoffs.

Zierer had offers from nearly 20 different four-year programs. He took an official visit to Auburn on May 31 before narrowing down his choices to Auburn, UCLA and TCU before ultimately committing to Auburn on Monday.