College of the Canyons to host softball clinic

Katie Taix cares deeply about the College of the Canyons softball program. She also cares deeply about giving the next generation of softball players the foundation they need.

Both of Taix’s passions will converge at the COC softball clinic on Friday.

“The biggest thing is watching the younger generation grow and understand,” Taix said. “They’re learning pitching mechanics, hitting mechanics … they’re not only learning from one of the best coaches but they’re also walking onto a college campus.”

Taix, who pitched for COC and graduated in 2018, will be coaching alongside Cougars head coach John Wissmath, who has been with the program for 12 years. Other college players will also provide further instruction.

The clinic is open to youth players ages 10 to 14 of all skill levels and will include both pitching and hitting sessions.

The pitching session begins at 9 a.m. and will provide instruction on basic pitching mechanics as well as specific topics like how to improve spin, location, movement and speed. Pitchers are asked to provide two softballs and a catcher and are encouraged to wear cleats. Catchers will not be charged an attendance fee.

After the pitching session, a hitting session will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will have batting drills to strengthen the fundamentals of hitting. Players should bring a bat and helmet and should wear cleats.

Taix is excited about the opportunity to work with up-and-coming softball players. Her playing career at COC inspired her to become a coach and fitness instructor. As a Cougar, she helped the team reach the California Super Regional in 2018.

Now, she is an assistant coach at Crescenta Valley, which won the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 title this season.

She also offers pitching instruction to softball players in Pasadena but is eager to work with players from the Santa Clarita Valley, too, at Friday’s clinic.

“There’s going to be girls going to this clinic and we could be seeing them in the newspaper in a couple of years,” Taix said. “I’d like to look at the newspaper and say she was at this clinic. They are the future. I don’t play anymore so this is more to see the girls grow to become the best softball players they can be.”

The cost of the clinic is $35 for one session and $55 for both sessions with online pre-registration at cocathletics.com. Walk-up registration is $40 for one session and $60 for both. All funds directly benefit the COC softball program.

The clinic will take place at Whitten Field on the COC Valencia Campus, located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.