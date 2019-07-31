Deputies investigating report of stolen SUV in Canyon Country

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a suspect during their investigation into an allegedly stolen vehicle at the corner of Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway, Wednesday morning.



LASD convene after apprehending stolen vehicle suspect. Gilbert Bernal / The Signal

A black Chevy Suburban was pulled to the curb near the intersection as deputies investigated.



“We stopped a vehicle that was reported stolen, and is pending investigation” according to Lt. Doug Morhoff of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



Morning commuters traveling on Soledad Canyon Road were delayed, as traffic traveling eastbound on Soledad Canyon Road was brought to one lane.



Traffic partially stopped at scene of stolen vehicle catch. Gilbert Bernal / The Signal

This is a breaking news story and more information will be published as it becomes available.

