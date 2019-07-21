Hinder brings hard rock to Canyon Santa Clarita

By Perry Smith

Sunday Signal Editor

Fans of the multiplatinum-selling Hinder will want to make their way to Canyon Santa Clarita on Sunday, July 28.

Formed in Oklahoma in 2001, the band’s hard-rocking sound has garnered millions of fans for group.

The group’s 2005 debut album earned a top-10 spot on the Billboard 200 charts, with “Get Stone,” the band’s first radio single, and “Lips of an Angel,” both landing prominently on the charts for singles

The follow-up album in 2008, “Take it to the Limit,” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard charts, with hits like “Use Me.”

The group has played almost every type of venue from smaller clubs to arenas, and now fans have a chance to hear them rock in their own backyard. The Canyon is the perfect venue to enjy their enormous sound.

The band’s most recent efforts, a sixth studio album called, “The Reign,” which was a follow-up to the band’s acoustic effort, “Stripped,” from 2016, have led to widespread praise for the group’s current lineup: Marshal Dutton on vocals; Joe ‘Blower’ Garvey and Mark King on guitars; Mike Rodden on bass; and Cody Hanson on drums.

Opening up for the band is Raising the Flame and Bravo Delta.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, by phone at 888-645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.