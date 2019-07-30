Jazz quartet to perform at Bella Vida

The Wardencliff Jazz Quartet is scheduled to perform at the Bella Vida senior center on Friday.



“They are a group of young, extremely talented musicians who have a rare ‘old soul’ for performing classic jazz,” said Robin Clough, volunteers and recreation coordinator. “I’m really looking forward to bringing the generations together to enjoy classic jazz favorites.”

This will be the band’s first performance at the center, and band member John Abernathy said they were approached by a woman during a performance at Vincenzo’s in Newhall, where they play regularly, who thought it would be a great idea for them to also play at the senior center.



The band, which typically plays various styles of jazz, includes a pianist, saxophonist, drummer and upright bassist, and is scheduled to have a guitarist at this performance.



The Wardencliff Jazz Quartet is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, at the Bella Vida senior center Grand Banquet Room, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road. For more information, call Bella Vida at 661-259-9444 or email [email protected].

