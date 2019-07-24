Phyllis A. McKenna | Who’s the Expert on Climate Change?

I hate to beat a dead horse, but in response to Duane Mooring’s (May 21) statement “The Signal should leave opinions in letters to the editor and leave the columns to more qualified and interesting writers.”

Without knowing anything about John Weaver, he began to berate his article as an uninformed climate denier. A consensus does not make a hypothesis absolute, at one time there was probably a consensus the Earth was flat.

I find it interesting that leftists drank the Al Gore Kool-Aid that Miami and Manhattan would have been under water by now. None of Gore’s dire predictions have come true so far but Gore recently bought a beachfront property and flies around in private jets burning (many) gallons of fuel. Gore flunked out of divinity school at Vanderbilt and got Cs and Ds while at Harvard and he took only one science class, and this makes him the expert that the left believes, hook, line and sinker.

I have been following the climate change dialogue since the early 1970s and at that time we were told we were in a global cooling crisis and if something wasn’t done, we’d enter a new ice age. In the late 1990s and early 2000s, we are being told that global warming was occurring and humans were responsible because of our use of the evil fossil fuels. Then they had to change the wording to climate change since some very cold winters were contradicting this theory.

I am not an expert on climate change but for more information, I would recommend Brian Sussman’s two books, “Climategate” and “Eco-Tyranny.” He is a meteorologist from the San Francisco Bay Area. Also, Roy Spencer from the University of Alabama, a scientist who has written extensively on climate change. I am not an expert, as I said before, but I do have a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of California and I did teach science-related classes at the college level for 25 years.

Since Mooring’s original letter he has dismissed Cardon Ellis’ column and Byron York’s columns as “nonsense.” Oh really? Seems like Saul Alinsky’s technique, identify those you disagree with, isolate them and then denigrate them.

Phyllis A. McKenna

Valencia