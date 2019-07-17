Prussia makes Concerts in the Park debut

The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park Series continues its 30th music-filled summer Saturday, featuring Prussia, an original band, this week.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public, so everyone is invited to enjoy the music.



This year, the series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, runs Saturdays at Central Park with a variety of bands to satisfy everyone’s music tastes, including tribute bands, a party band as well as this week’s original band, according to Dave Knutson, arts and events administrator.



The mix of bands allows for fan favorites to return, as well as new acts to join in.



Prussia, a North Hollywood-based band whose “West Coast funk” music has been heard at the City’s SENSES events or Light Up Main Street last year, is making its Concerts in the Park debut.



A variety of food vendors are also expected to be at the concerts, and residents are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to watch the show.



The Concerts in the Park series is scheduled 7 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 24 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus. For more information, visit santa-clarita.com/concerts.

