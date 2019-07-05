Red Cross issues warning following two recent earthquakes

Two separate earthquakes shook Southern California residents Thursday and Friday morning, prompting multiple warnings from various organizations to always be prepared and have a plan in the case of an emergency.

The first earthquake was felt by Santa Clarita Valley residents during the Independence Day parade Thursday morning. The quake had a magnitude of 6.4, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and was centered in the Mojave Desert in Searles Valley, which is more than 100 miles northeast of Santa Clarita.

Seismologist Lucy Jones said Thursday there was a 1 in 20 chance that the area could experience a larger earthquake in the coming days, and less than 24 hours later, a magnitude 5.4 earthquake rattled the region again.

The second quake was one of the 1,080 aftershocks that occurred since 9:08 a.m. Friday, according to the California Seismic Network.

No damage or injuries were reported in the SCV or Los Angeles County, but Red Cross officials said in a news release Friday that local residents should always be prepared for the unknown.

“Yesterday’s earthquake serves as a reminder to Angeleños on the importance of being prepared for disasters big and small,” Red Cross officials said in the release. “Getting prepared is easier than you may think,” and your family can prepare by taking three simple actions:

Get a Kit

An emergency kit should contain supplies for at least three days, the news release stated. This includes: a gallon of water per person per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, extra batteries, a first aid kit, medications and copies of important documents.

“Don’t forget to grab items, such as diapers, for young children and any supplies for family members with special medical needs,” the release said, directing readers to the website for more information.

Make a Plan

Make sure to plan what to do in case anybody is separated from the family during an emergency, officials said Friday. Also know what to do if you have to evacuate and be sure to coordinate the plan with your child’s school, your work and your neighborhood or local community.

“Include your pets in your emergency plans (and) remember, if you and your family need to evacuate, so does your pet,” the release said.

Be Informed

“Be informed about what disasters or emergencies may occur where you live, work and play,” and also know how to respond as safely as possible, officials said. Find out how you will be contacted during a disaster and how you will get important information.

It’d also be wise to take a first aid, CPR and AED course, so you’ll know what to do in case help is delayed, according to the release.

