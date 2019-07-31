Sierra Hillbillies present its Lazy Days Luau Dance

The Sierra Hillbillies will be kicking back with caller Ed Foote and cuer John Downing at their Lazy Days Luau Dance on Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.



The square-dancing group is inviting all to join them in celebrating the lazy days of summer. Dancing with rounds begins at 2 p.m. and squares at 2:30 p.m.



At the same time, the group is encouraging everyone to set aside Sept. 8 for their 52nd Anniversary Dance. Romney Tannehill will call squares and Cindy Mower will cue rounds for this very special dance.



Both dances will be held at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway in Santa Clarita. For more information, visit www.sierrahillbillies.org.