Summer Sunset Concert series returns to Valencia Marketplace

The Valencia Marketplace’s Summer Sunset Concert series is back for another summer of outdoor, music-filled evenings starting Friday.

Each year for more than 20 years, the marketplace hosts six nights of sunset entertainment at its outdoor amphitheater, which are free to attend, with the convenience of the marketplace’s numerous shops nearby. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the music.

“The community loves it, and it’s very popular in the community,” said Marketing Director Connie Cashin. “Our bands are a little different this year, (but the event) is the same.”

The full list of dates and performers is as follows:

July 12 — The Red Elvises: Rock with a Russian twist

July 19 — The Hodads: A favorite Southern California summer sound

July 26 — The Yacht Groove: ’70s and ’80s hits

Aug. 2 — Sgt. Pepper: Beatles tribute band

Aug. 9 — Fort Worth West: Country classics

Aug. 16 — Ride the Tide: Pop and rock favorites

All concerts are scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, July 12 through Aug. 16, at the Valencia Marketplace outdoor amphitheater, located at 25888 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. For more information, visit valenciamarketplace.com.

