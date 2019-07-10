Summer Sunset Concert series returns to Valencia Marketplace

Emily Alvarenga
Photo Tom Cruze/For the Signal Dwight Kennedy of "Ride The Tide" points to Daniele Piccini as she dances the twist during the Summer Sunset Concert at Valencia Marketplace. The music for a "summer block party" included about 30 beach, dance, cars and family tunes for approximately 300 attendees. 0715

The Valencia Marketplace’s Summer Sunset Concert series is back for another summer of outdoor, music-filled evenings starting Friday. 

Each year for more than 20 years, the marketplace hosts six nights of sunset entertainment at its outdoor amphitheater, which are free to attend, with the convenience of the marketplace’s numerous shops nearby. Attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the music. 

“The community loves it, and it’s very popular in the community,” said Marketing Director Connie Cashin. “Our bands are a little different this year, (but the event) is the same.”

The full list of dates and performers is as follows:

  • July 12 — The Red Elvises: Rock with a Russian twist
  • July 19 — The Hodads: A favorite Southern California summer sound
  • July 26 — The Yacht Groove: ’70s and ’80s hits
  • Aug. 2 — Sgt. Pepper: Beatles tribute band
  • Aug. 9 — Fort Worth West: Country classics
  • Aug. 16 — Ride the Tide: Pop and rock favorites

All concerts are scheduled 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays, July 12 through Aug. 16, at the Valencia Marketplace outdoor amphitheater, located at 25888 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. For more information, visit valenciamarketplace.com.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and community for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.