TMU Insider: Some of TMU’s best are SCV made

By Mason Nesbitt

One reason The Master’s University has succeeded in athletics over the years is that its campus is located in a valley rich with talented men and women. This year was no exception.

Here’s a list of the top 10 performances in 2018-19 by Santa Clarita Valley products who took their talents to TMU.

1. Lepre’s Monster Season

After transferring to Master’s for his senior season, Valencia High graduate Anthony Lepre put together one of the greatest years in program history. Lepre hit 28 home runs with 80 RBIs and a .438 batting average. His 91 hits were a new TMU single-season record. He was an All-Golden State Athletic Conference selection and a first-team NAIA All-American. And he was picked in the 28th round of the MLB Draft by the Seattle Mariners.



2. Nalbandyan’s Repeat Performance

Canyon High grad Seanna Nalbandyan followed last year’s NAIA All-American finish as a freshman with another strong campaign. The sophomore finished seventh at NAIA nationals in Alabama, becoming the second Mustang ever to earn All-American honors in more than one season.



3. Fay’s Big Year

Hart High grad Madi Fay recorded her best collegiate women’s volleyball season to date in 2018, racking up 281 kills and 73 digs. The sophomore was named to the All-Golden State Athletic Conference team after helping the Mustangs win the first GSAC regular season and tournament titles in program history.



4. Tockstein Takes the Title

Hart High grad Mikala Tockstein (formerly Fairchild) won the GSAC individual cross country championship at Central Park in November, finishing the 5,000-meter course in a time of 17 minutes, 34 seconds.



5. SCV Trio Leads Men’s Soccer

Saugus grad Trevor Mangan and Valencia grads Justin Ikeora and Luis Garcia Sosa were all named to the 2018 All-GSAC team. It was the second time receiving the designation for Garcia Sosa, who finished the fall with nine goals and 11 assists. Mangan tallied 11 goals and 11 assists, and Ikeora was crucial to the Mustangs’ strong back line.



6. Thompson Shines in the Clutch

Valencia grad Sabrina Thompson played one of her best games of the 2018-19 season when it mattered most. The junior point guard scored 12 points, added three assists and didn’t turn the ball over in what was TMU’s second-ever appearance in the NAIA national quarterfinals. Master’s lost to eventual-national champion Montana Western, 60-55.



7. Winslow’s Capstone

Saugus grad Robert Winslow compiled a 10-1 record on the mound during his senior season. The right-hander struck out a GSAC-best 104 batters in 82 2/3 innings. He was named to the All-GSAC team and later signed a free agent contract with the Seattle Mariners.



8. Starr’s Triple-Double Debut

In his first collegiate men’s basketball game, Santa Clarita Christian grad Jordan Starr recorded a triple-double against the NAIA’s No. 2-ranked team, Louisiana State University Alexandria. Starr finished with 13 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in then-No. 1 TMU’s 94-87 loss. For the season, Starr averaged 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists.



9. Larsen’s Trip to Nationals

Saugus High graduate Heidi Larsen was part of a breathtaking inaugural season for TMU aquatics. She was a member of two of the Mustangs’ four relays that advanced to NAIA nationals in Georgia, with the 200-yard freestyle relay taking 24th place and the 400-free relay coming in 27th.



10. Dudeck’s Entrance

West Ranch grad Jack Dudeck shot the lowest competitive round of his life during his first collegiate golf meet in September. The Mustang freshman racked up six birdies on his way to a 2-under 69 in the first round of the U.C. Ferguson Classic in Oklahoma City. It was TMU’s lowest score for the round. Dudeck went on to be an integral part of a team that finished two strokes shy of advancing to NAIA nationals.



