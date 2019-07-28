Vernalyn Schofield | Time Ranger Brings Back SCV Memories

Dear Time Ranger (John Boston): This is just a note to say how much we enjoy your weekly column.

My name is Vernalyn Schofield and I have lived here since 1956. Almost every week I find items in your column that bring back a memory of what it was like living here years ago. Last week you talked about Clarence the cross-eyed lion. My family owned Cottonwood Grove, a park on Soledad Canyon Road that we were preparing to open as a day use campground when an escapee from Camp 11 or 13 (I don’t remember) shot and killed my uncle to steal his truck. My family wanted no part of the property after that and sold it to Ralph Helpher, who made it into the animal park.

This week I read of Jean Joseph Reynier, who would later be associated with the Walkers of Placerita. My cousin was a nanny for Tommy Walker’s two children about 60 years ago.

Thank you for all the time you take to keep these memories alive.

Vernalyn Schofield, Santa Clarita