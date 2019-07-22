Vikes baseball alumnus Keston Hiura named NL Player of the Week

By Signal Staff



The Milwaukee Brewers second baseman and former Valencia Vikings Keston Hiura was named the National League Player of the Week on Monday.



The rookie had an 11-game hitting streak and posted a batting average of .517, an on-base percentage of .548 and a slugging average of .966 on his way to winning the honor.



Over that timespan, Hiura recorded multiple hits in all but three games and hit three home runs.



Since being called up to the majors, Hiura is batting .331/.387/.613 with nine home runs and a 1.000 OPS in 37 games and 142 at-bats.



In the four-game home opener against the Cincinnati Reds today, Hiura was walked in his only plate appearance of the day in a 6-5 loss. Hiura and the Brewers get another crack at the Reds tomorrow at 5:10 p.m at Miller Park.

