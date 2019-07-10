Waste Management to offer presentation on recycling

When you throw something away, where does it go? Waste Management will offer a closer look at answering this and related questions as part of a Sierra Club meeting scheduled Thursday evening.



The event is set for July 11 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, located at 24901 Orchard Village Road in Valencia.



“We try to have informational meetings that are relevant to the community and add to everyone’s knowledge base,” said Sandra Cattell, chair of the Santa Clarita Valley group of the Sierra Club, a nationwide grassroots environmental organization.

“This Thursday, we will follow the waste picked up by Waste Management, with a particular emphasis on what is happening to recyclable plastics,” she added.

