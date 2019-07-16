Water Polo club in search of more players

The SCV Water Polo club is in full swing this summer season, and they’re in search of more players, both women and men, 18 and older.



The club is not only comprised of current and former water polo players for those who simply miss the sport, but also strong swimmers who want to learn how to play, according to Tony Brown, the club’s organizer.



“I used to be a swimmer, and after a while, you kind of burn out of swimming,” Brown said. “What’s cool about water polo is I feel like you never burn out. The exercise and sport is amazing.”



Brown, who played water polo in college, said he finds himself pushing himself harder when there are more people playing, which is why the group is always open to more players joining in.



“I was a swimmer growing up, but never played water polo,” said club member Jerry Neglia. “I joined the water polo club because I had intrigue in learning how to play the sport. I’ve been doing it for three years now and I love it.”



Each week, the club meets for practice, which involves breaking the players into teams and actually playing the game, Brown added.



“I’m learning every single week about intricacies in the sport,” Neglia added. “I have always considered myself a strong swimmer, but it’s very physical, which surprised me. For me at my age, I’m becoming more in shape.”



This is the club’s third season, and along with practices, many of the players also enter water polo tournaments, Brown said.



The SCV Water Polo club meets Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center Complex, located at 20850 Centre Pointe Parkway. Drop-in entrance to the center is $5, but those who decide to come regularly can also purchase a membership.

