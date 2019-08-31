2019 ‘Thank a Veteran’ golf event scheduled for November

The 2019 “Thank a Veteran” golf event, an annual event that allows veterans to play a round of golf at one of Santa Clarita’s top golf courses, is set to take place Nov. 1.

According to event organizer and founder of “Thank a Veteran,” Nancy Butler, the event is designed to be both charity and a fun day, with proceeds from the event either going to sponsorships for veterans to play for free or going to support local veteran families and organizations.

“Events like this show the appreciation for what they’ve done for us and our country,” said Butler, a retired school teacher who added that she was inspired seven years ago to create the event in order to honor her long family history of military service. “I wanted to do something to honor them, and golf is my passion, so I put it together. It gives them a day where we just say, ‘Thank you for your service.’”

Veterans play for free all day (or make a voluntary donation), while other non-veterans pay a set fee, Butler said. Other individuals and local businesses donate goods and services for a silent auction and raffle to raise money for various veteran-based organizations.

Veterans this year will be treated to breakfast, a boxed lunch while on the course and a catered dinner when play is complete. The event is capped off with prizes awarded to winning teams and sponsor recognition, ending with the silent auction and raffle.

“The only thing the veterans pay for is their raffle tickets, everything else is free,” said Butler.

This year the event is set to be held at Sand Canyon Country Club, and in addition to Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, being in attendance, there will be a men’s choir, the fire department, and a U.S. Marine color guard there as well.

According to Butler, approximately 100 veterans golf along with approximately 40 non-veterans each year.

“Last year, one of our World War II veteran’s passed away, and we gave (the family) money to pay for part of the funeral,” said Butler.

The price for a non-veteran is $175, and as of Saturday, Butler said there is still room for 12 people. The event is also still looking for a title sponsor, she said.

For more information on how to register for the event or on how to donate, email Butler at [email protected]