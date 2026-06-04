Buzz Classic Movies this week: ‘Made for Each Other’ 

By Signal Staff

Jimmy Stewart and Carole Lombard bring a classic rom-com to Santa Clarita Valley residents’ screens on Saturday night as Buzz Classic Movies presents “Made for Each Other.”

The 1939 comedy-drama has earned a 56% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes’ “Popcornmeter” based on more than 1,000 ratings.

“While on a business trip, an ambitious, young lawyer immediately falls in love with a stranger. They wed the following day, and tragedy soon strikes,” says the Rotten Tomatoes summary of the movie.

Critics praise the charm that both Stewart and Lombard bring to the screen.

“The mixture of comedy and drama was a rarity for its time, leaving you very connected to the characters and rooting for their success,” Leslie Combermale wrote for Cinema Siren.

Rob Gonsalves of Rob’s Movie Vault wrote: “Stewart is touching as a man who feels completely powerless to provide for his wife or to improve his standing.”

“Made for Each Other” streams at 8 p.m. Saturday on The Signal’s streaming channel, The Buzz, available at buzzscv.com as well as streaming platforms including Roku and Apple TV.