AARP to host Smart Driver course at Bella Vida

AARP officials are hosting an eight-hour Smart Driver course at Bella Vida on Sept. 19 and 20, for those who would like to receive “smart driver” certificates.



These classes are taught by volunteers nationally for seniors who would like to receive a certificate that can be taken to their insurance company for a possible discount of up to 20% every year, according to AARP volunteer instructor Henry Sanchez.



The eight-hour class, held over the course of two days, allows those who have not taken the class previously to earn a certificate, which is good for three years, or allows those who have let their certificates expire to redo the course, Sanchez added.



“The class is very simple,” Sanchez said. “It’s mostly bringing them up to date on some of the new laws that have come into effect and keeping them aware of what is going on on the roadway to avoid accidents.”



Registration is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Participants are told to bring proof of membership, as well as their driver’s license.



The AARP eight-hour Smart Driver course is scheduled from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 20, at Bella Vida senior center, located at 27180 Golden Valley Road.



For more information, call Bella Vida at 661-259-9444.

