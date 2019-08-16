Aldo’s Barber Shop celebrates new location

Aldo’s Barber Shop hosted a grand opening celebration to commemorate their new location on Rye Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.



Complete with gift baskets, free haircuts, “and lots and lots of tacos,” Barber Aldo Sanchez said Thursday the event was a huge success and a good way to kick off business at the new shop.



Having graduated from Valencia High School in 2005, Sanchez said he has worked to build his clientele for more than a decade.



“I cut my own hair in elementary school and I started to cut others’ while in middle school back when I was about 13,” Sanchez said, adding he took a break from the profession in high school. “I got my license in ’07, opened a location in Castaic in 2008 and it took off from there.



“I’ve been in business for 11 years now, and I love it out here in Santa Clarita,” Sanchez said. “So, I decided to move the shop out here closer to the city because most of my clientele is here in Santa Clarita. It’s really just the right location.”



“We also have an app called Aldo’s Barbershop on the (Apple App Store) and Google Play,” where you can book your appointment, according to Sanchez. “It shows all of our barbers’ available times, and you can book with any of them.”

Residents can schedule haircuts and shaves online at aldobarbershops.com/ or by contacting 661-775-2536.