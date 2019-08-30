American Legion ride to raise funds for cancer research

American Legion Post No. 507 is hosting the 11th annual Sarah Adames Memorial Cancer Ride on Sept. 14.



“This is the first year it’s being held in Santa Clarita,” said DJ Boggio, president of the riders.



The event was started at the American Legion post in Oxnard by James Adames, Sarah’s father, after his daughter died from lymphoma cancer in 2009, according to Boggio.



“In order to cope with his loss, he started this memorial ride, and it’s taken off from there,” Boggio added.



Since then, the event has moved from post to post, raising funds for cancer research.



For the ride, participants are expected to ride up to Lake Hughes, making a stop at The Rock Inn, then to the Veterans of Foreign Wars branch in Canyon Country as well as Harley-Davidson of Santa Clarita, before returning to the American Legion in Newhall.



“It’s a way to give a tour of our area to others who are coming from all over,” Boggio said.



After the ride, participants will meet back at the hall for a tri-tip lunch, raffles, vendors and more, according to event organizers.



Registration for the ride is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. with kickstands up at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14, at American Legion Post No. 507, located at 24527 Spruce St., No. 1703, in Newhall.



For more information, visit post507.org or call 661-259-7507.

